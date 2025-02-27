Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign $7m railway deal to boost connectivity

HERAT (TOLONews): Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, deputy of railways at the Ministry of Public Works, signed a contract worth $7 million during his visit to Turkmenistan for the development of the Torghundi-Herat railway.

Additionally, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan signed agreements for completing the remaining 10 kilometers of the Aqina- Andkhoi railway and conducting a detailed survey and design for 55 kilometers of the Andkhoi–Sheberghan railway.

During his meeting with the head of Turkmenistan’s railway authority, Sahibzada emphasized that the construction, connection, and standardization of Afghanistan’s railway network is a key priority for the Islamic Emirate.

“Three agreements were signed during this visit: the first for the expansion of the Torghundi-Herat station worth $7 million, the second for completing the remaining 10 km of the Aqina-Andkhoi railway, and the third for the survey and detailed design of the 55 km Andkhoi-Sheberghan railway,” stated Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works.

Sahibzada traveled to Turkmenistan to strengthen railway cooperation.

Meanwhile, economic experts view the expansion of Afghanistan’s railway network as a key factor in connecting the country to the region and stress the need for greater private sector involvement in this sector.

Abdul Zuhoor Mudaber, an economic analyst, highlighted the significance of railways: “The railway’s critical role in economic development, particularly in Afghanistan, can turn the country into a regional and even Asian trade hub.”

“If we connect to the railway network, our dependence on Pakistan will decrease, and we will be able to export and import goods to Afghanistan’s provinces much faster,” stated, Abdul Naseer Rashtia Another economic expert.

The Deputy Minister of Railways previously traveled to Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkey to enhance bilateral relations and railway cooperation with neighboring and regional countries.