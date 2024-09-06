Afghanistan, Turkmenistan to expand fiber optic ties

KABUL (TOLOnews): Najibullah Haqqani, the Acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, has emphasized the expansion of fiber optic networks in the country.

In a meeting with the Turkmenistan ambassador in Kabul, Haqqani described Ashgabat’s relations with Afghanistan as friendly and emphasized the need for cooperation between the two countries in the stable economic sector.

According to Enayatullah Alkozai, the spokesperson for the ministry, the Turkmenistan ambassador also assured the caretaker government of bilateral cooperation in the expansion of fiber optics and cybersecurity during this meeting.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said that Khawaja Awadov, Turkmenistan’s ambassador in Kabul, discussed with the acting minister how the project in Afghanistan can be completed more effectively and successfully. They also discussed future legal issues arising from the expansion of fiber optics and cybersecurity.

Some economic experts consider Afghanistan’s connection via fiber optics to be beneficial in reducing internet costs and improving its quality.

Abdul Nasir Rishtya, an economic affairs expert, said: “I think if we can connect through fiber optics, both the prices will decrease, and the quality of the internet will increase. When the TAPI project moves forward, the railway line, fiber optic line, and energy will also advance.”

Mir Shakib Mir, another economic expert, said: “With advanced fiber optic infrastructure, Afghanistan’s access to digital services such as e-commerce, e-banking, and online education will increase.”

Officials at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology also said that the expansion of fiber optics in Afghanistan will lead to a reduction in internet costs and an improvement in its quality nationwide.