Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Agree on Afghan-Trans Study

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Public Works has announced that Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to begin feasibility studies for the “Afghan-Trans” railway project.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the ministry, stated that the Deputy Minister for Railways signed this agreement with the head of Uzbekistan’s Railway Authority during his visit to the country.

In the same meeting, the two sides also agreed to extend the operation, maintenance, and service contract of the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway line for another two years.

Haqshenas added that an agreement was also reached regarding the design and survey of the Herat–Mazar-e-Sharif railway line, in addition to the feasibility study of the Afghan-Trans project.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also discussed regional cooperation, economic connectivity, and the Afghan-Trans project in a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ishaq Dar expressed hope that Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan would soon sign a trilateral agreement to launch the Afghan-Trans project.

Abdul Nasir Rashtia, an economic affairs analyst, said: “We hope this project will begin soon. The Islamic Emirate must seize this opportunity to transform Afghanistan into a transit hub. All existing obstacles must be removed because launching this project will boost investor confidence and create numerous job opportunities.”

Given the strategic importance of the Afghan-Trans project, several experts consider it beneficial for the region, including Afghanistan.

Abdul Zohur Modabber, another economic expert, said: “To implement this project, we need human resources, financial capital, and investments—some of which are fortunately available in Afghanistan. With the right economic and political relationships with the world, we can even resolve liquidity issues. If major national and regional projects like Afghan-Trans are properly executed, they can benefit Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.”

Earlier, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan stated that interim government officials would participate in the Kazan Forum, where they are also expected to hold talks on the planned 573-kilometer railway line of the Afghan-Trans project.