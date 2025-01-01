Afghanistan, Uzbekistan seek to expand cooperation on key projects

KABUL (TOLONews): On the first day of his visit to Uzbekistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, met with Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister to discuss strengthening trade and transit relations, as well as the establishment of joint trade zones.

During the meeting, Mullah Baradar emphasized the urgent commencement of the Trans-Afghan project and the 500-kilovolt transmission line in Afghanistan.

The deputy prime minister for economic affairs, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, also highlighted the religious, cultural, and ethnic ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev expressed his country’s readiness to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said: “The purpose of this visit is to expand political, economic, transit, and trade relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, as well as to create opportunities for attracting Uzbek investments into Afghanistan. Additionally, officials from both countries will discuss cooperation in various sectors.”

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has also emphasized the significance of this visit in expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries, calling for the implementation of commitments made between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Khanjan Alokozai, a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, stated: “We believe that practical steps should follow the discussions in this visit. Additionally, key sectors such as energy, railways—especially the Trans-Afghan project—and other critical projects for Afghanistan must be addressed.”

Economic analyst Ahmad Ferdaws Behgozin underscored the importance of foreign relations, stating: “Maintaining strong ties with neighboring and other countries can significantly enhance Afghanistan’s economic capacity. The more we engage in economic exchanges with other nations, the more we can integrate our domestic economy with the global market.”

It is worth mentioning that the Islamic Emirate delegation, led by the deputy prime minister for economic affairs and including representatives from the Ministries of Industry and Commerce, Mines and Petroleum, Transport and Civil Aviation, Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, as well as the Central Bank and Ministry of Finance, traveled to Uzbekistan for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening trade and economic relations.