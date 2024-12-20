Afghanistan’s bright future lies in educating girls: Karzai

KABUL (Ariana News): Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, says the demand of Afghan girls for the reopening of schools and universities is their fundamental right and adds that Afghanistan cannot have a bright future without ensuring access to education for girls.

In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Karzai said: “The demand and voice of our country’s girls for education and knowledge is a rightful one and crucial for a prosperous Afghanistan.”

He further emphasized, “Empowering the youth—both girls and boys—is the only way to achieve self-reliance, break the cycle of poverty, and drive the development and prosperity of society.”

Karzai underscored that education is vital for Afghanistan’s growth and development, expressing hope that the doors of schools and universities for girls will be reopened as soon as possible.