Afghanistan’s consul general in Germany resigns amid political pressures

BONN (amu.tv) : Lotfullah Sadat, Afghanistan’s consul general in Bonn, Germany, announced his resignation, citing political considerations by the host country and a desire to “prevent further complications” for Afghan citizens.

In a statement, Sadat revealed that the financial accounts of the Afghan Consulate in Bonn, along with other Afghan diplomatic missions in Germany, had been under “direct oversight” by the German government for the past three years.

The move follows a diplomatic shift in late October when a source told Amu that the German government had requested the Afghan ambassador in Berlin and the consul general in Bonn to cease their roles. The source emphasized that Germany would not allow Taliban-appointed representatives to assume these positions.

Germany has reportedly permitted only technical staff at the Afghan embassy in Berlin and the consulate in Bonn to continue their work to maintain consular services for Afghan citizens.

Diplomatic uncertainty

In August, Taliban declared five Afghan diplomatic missions in Europe as officially recognized by their administration: the embassies in Spain, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, as well as the consulate in Munich, Germany.

However, more than three years since the Taliban’s return to power, no country has formally recognized their administration. Many Afghan embassies, including the mission to the United Nations, continue to be operated by diplomats from the previous government.

The lack of recognition has left Afghanistan’s diplomatic missions in a precarious position, as host countries navigate how to handle representation while avoiding legitimizing the Taliban’s rule.