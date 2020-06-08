Afghanistan’s cricket team kicks off training camp

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan’s national cricket team has begun a training camp in Kabul on Sunday to prepare for the Asia Cup and World Cup, Afghanistan’s Cricket Board (ACB) said on Sunday.

The training camp will run for a month, said ACB.

“The training starts every day at four different times in each shift five to six players work with coaches,” said an ACB official.

“The camp will be focused on strengthening their batting, bowling and overall performance as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions,” the ACB said in a statement.

The statement said that the camp will be adhere “relevant health guidelines” and in “close coordination with the ICC, WHO and the Ministry of Public Health” to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“Earlier yesterday a COVID-19 awareness meeting was held for players and other relevant officials at ACB head office to educate them about the health guidelines to be maintained during the camp,” the statement said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will discuss the final dates for the Asia Cup and World Cup in upcoming days.

The team is scheduled to play a one-off test match against Australia in Perth from November 21 to November 25, the ACB said last week, as hopes rise about easing of the lockdown around the world.

The CEO of the Afghan cricket board, Lotfullah Stanekzai, said he is looking forward to the contest and hopes that the match is played if the COVID-19 threat is contained by then.

“Australia is a strong side in world cricket. However, our team will also be well-prepared. The match will provide a great experience (for) them,” Stanekzai said in a statement.

This day-night contest will be the first Test between both teams that will be hosted by Australia in Perth. (TOLOnews)