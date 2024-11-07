Afghanistan’s cultural heritage conference set for Japan

KABUL (TOLONews): The Japanese Ambassador, in a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Information and Culture, announced that Japan will soon host an international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage in Tokyo.

Khobaib Ghufran, spokesperson for the ministry, stated that the conference aims to generate and attract global attention toward the protection and preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage.

According to the Ministry of Information and Culture, the Japanese ambassador emphasized that cultural matters are entirely separate from political issues, and Japan supports them under all circumstances.

The ministry’s spokesperson said: “Japan is working to host an international conference in Tokyo to safeguard Afghanistan’s cultural heritage. Japan has made clear that it separates cultural issues from political ones and will continue its cooperation in this area.”

Meanwhile, cultural experts have remarked that the global community must support nations lacking the resources to restore their historical sites.

Cultural expert Faqir Maiwand said: “UNESCO was established to assist poor and war-torn countries, such as Afghanistan, in preserving their tangible and intangible cultural heritage.”

Zakiullah Mohammadi, a political analyst, said: “Afghanistan is one of the countries with a rich cultural heritage. Therefore, any nation that contributes to the preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage is taking a positive step.”

It is worth noting that many of Afghanistan’s historical monuments have suffered severe damage due to decades of war and natural disasters.

China has also previously pledged support for the restoration, preservation, and stabilization of Afghanistan’s historical artifacts.