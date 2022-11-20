Afghanistan’s diplomatic seclusion

Uzbek Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Norov has called for International efforts to prevent the isolation of Afghanistan. While addressing the European Union–Central Asia Ministerial meeting in Samarkand, Norov said that modern Afghanistan is not only a source of challenges and threats but also new opportunities for the Afghan nation as well as the countries in the region and beyond. Uzbek leader expressed his country’s interest and support for the development of infrastructure in war-hit Afghanistan.

After a year of Taliban rule, the people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan battling the worst economic problems, and food and social insecurity coupled with enhanced monitoring and restrictions by the interim government on civil liberties, girls’ jobs and education, women and girls travel and tourism without a male accompanier in the country. At the time, the Afghans perceive a bleak and uncertain due to the past and present style of the governance of the Taliban leaders in the country. The world and the people of Afghanistan were expecting some moderate governance by the Taliban during their second term in office because of their previous experience in the government, along with their pledges made with the global community to preserve gains made by the country in respect of human and women rights, however, the interim government did not uphold its pledges and gradually reversed all fundamental freedoms from Afghan society that prompted a stern reaction from the international community.

There had been a wide-ranging fear in the global community regarding the current situation and future of Afghanistan, whereas friendly nations, Academia, and Scholars persistently urged the world not to isolate Afghanistan which will have disastrous effects on world peace and stability. Apparently, a socially and diplomatically isolated and economically fragile Afghanistan would provide a breading ground and recruiting hub for terrorist organizations, transnational criminals, and drug smugglers, while an ill-organized, poorly managed, and financially weak Islamic Emarite would not be able to address these challenges effectively. Therefore, regional nations including Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian states remained in contact with Afghan interim authorities and are also urging the global community not to push Kabul into isolation which will transform the Southasian nation into a pariah country, by taking measures to resolve the current difficult humanitarian situation, economic challenges, and diplomatic seclusion.

Although, the international community intends to assimilate Afghanistan into itself by taking coordinated efforts to provide practical assistance to the Afghan people, who are passing through a rough time since the Taliban takeover of the country. However, there is a dire need that the Taliban government not to miss this opportunity and initiate necessary steps for trust building and inclusiveness, along with the realization of its pledge regarding the promotion of fundamental rights of its citizens, so the world nations move toward positive engagement with Afghan interim authorities that will be the beginning point for the broader benefit of Afghans.