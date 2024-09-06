Afghanistan’s embassy in London ordered to close

KABUL (Ariana News): Zalmai Rassoul, the ambassador of the former Afghan government in London, said Monday that the British authorities have given them notice to close the embassy.

He said the embassy will officially close on September 27.

Afghan embassy staff at numerous missions around the world continued to operate after the fall of the previous government.

While no country has officially recognized the Islamic Emirate government, a number of them in the Middle East and Asia have accepted Islamic Emirate diplomatic representation.

Embassies in the West however have mostly continued to operate.

However, at the end of July, the Islamic Emirate announced that it no longer recognizes Afghanistan’s diplomatic missions set up by the former, Western-backed government and that they will not honor passports, visas and other documents issued by diplomats associated with the previous administration.

Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations is still held by the former Ashraf Ghani government, despite the IEA’s repeated requests for it to be handed over.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in July that documents issued by missions in London, Berlin, Belgium, Bonn, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Australia, Sweden, Canada and Norway are no longer accepted

Rassoul meanwhile said on X that “the Afghan embassy in Britain is officially scheduled to be closed on September 27, 2024, based on the official request of the host country. This decision has been taken based on the needs of the authorities of the host country.”

Britain has also reportedly given the embassy staff 90 days to decide whether to leave the UK or stay in the country and claim asylum.

Iran meanwhile reacted to the announcement and said this move will bring European countries closer to Kabul.

Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, the director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia department said in a post on X on Monday that the move “seems contradictory, but it is the path that Europe has started.”

In addition, Germany’s Foreign Ministry recently admitted that it has started official correspondence with the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The German government has also asked the Afghan embassy and consulate in Berlin and Bonn to establish relations with Kabul.