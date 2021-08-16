Afghanistan’s envoy to UN calls not to recognize the “Islamic Emirate”

NEW YORK (TASS): Gulyam Iskhakzai continues to work as the Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the UN and speaks at a meeting of the Security Council. This was reported by a TASS correspondent.

The Permanent Representative of India, Ti Es Tirumurti, presiding over the UN Security Council, gave him the floor at the meeting immediately after the speech of the Secretary General of the World Organization Antonio Guterres.

Ishakzai said there were many reports of killings and robberies from Kabul.

“There are already reports of selective killings and robberies. The people of Kabul now live in an atmosphere of absolute fear,” he said during his speech.

Iskhakzai noted that the UN should demand that the Taliban (the movement is prohibited in the Russian Federation) <…> “completely stop selective killings, attacks out of revenge and respect international humanitarian law.”

The Permanent Representative of Afghanistan also urged not to recognize the “Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.” “[It is necessary] to state unequivocally that [the UN] does not recognize the restoration of the ‘Islamic emirate’, as it was confirmed in previous statements and agreements of the Security Council,” he said.

Afghanistan could now plunge into civil war and become a pariah state if the international community does not act, he stressed. “We have the ability to prevent further violence, Afghanistan’s plunge into civil war and its transformation into a rogue state,” Iskhakzai said.

He considers it necessary to organize a humanitarian corridor in Afghanistan for the evacuation of groups of the population who are threatened by the militants.

“Urgently organize a humanitarian corridor to evacuate those who are subject to attacks and retaliation by the Taliban,” Iskhakzai said.

The international community should call for the establishment of a multi-ethnic transitional government in Afghanistan. “Call for the immediate establishment of a transitional government that will include all ethnic groups and women’s representatives,” Iskhakzai said.

Meanwhile, UN presence in Afghanistan will be adapted to new security concerns and will be maintained, while all countries should accept rather than turn away Afghan refugees fleeing the country, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday at a UN Security Council meeting.

“The United Nations’ presence will adapt to the security situation,” he noted.

“But above all, we will stay and deliver in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need.”

“I also urge all countries to be willing to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations,” Guterres added.