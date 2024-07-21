Afghanistan’s health minister meets WHO chief during Switzerland visit

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali met with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during his visit to Switzerland.

The Ministry of Public Health in a statement on Saturday said that Jalali embarked on the visit to engage in high-level discussions concerning advancement and reforms in the health sector, as well as to enhance coordination with international organizations.

In addition to holding talks with the WHO chief, Jalali also participated in various international forums and engaged in deliberations with the heads of cooperating organizations on critical issues, including the control of infectious diseases in Afghanistan, the eradication of polio, and the enhancement, transparency, and standardization of health services, according to the statement.

The officials from international organizations reiterated their commitment to sustained collaboration in the health sector and pledged additional support, the statement said.