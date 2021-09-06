Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres informed the media that a United Nations-sponsored international aid conference will be convened in Geneva on September 13 to help avert the looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. The Secretary General said that UNO needs the international community to stand together and support the people of Afghanistan and hoped for a swift scale-up in funding for humanitarian relief. According to reports, the people of Afghanistan were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought since early 2021. It was said that one third of the population of Afghanistan was facing starvation problems, while 50% of the children under the age of five years were facing malnutrition during the previous government, whereas these numbers have increased about 10-15 % after the takeover of Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the UN, 18.4 million Afghans are facing starvation amid difficult economic conditions in the country, while the UN is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. The UN Chief said that the development gains must also be protected to link the humanitarian response with the medium and long-term stability of Afghanistan. The UN had appealed for 1.3 billion dollars for Afghanistan, whereas less than 40 percent had been funded to the war hit country during the first half of the year.

In fact, Afghanistan was facing a serious threat of humanitarian crisis since the beginning of this year due to drought during previous years, however the Taliban takeover of the country has increased the gravity of the problem. Most of the donor countries including the US, UK and European Union are willing to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. However, Taliban seizures of the country had erupted due to several challenges due to evacuation of staff of foreign NGOs, closure of government offices and markets, Security concerns and legal issues. According to human rights watch, after Taliban takeover the basic infrastructure of the government has collapsed and there is an essential need to restore the critical institutions including healthcare, banking, education, and municipal services besides supply of food and medicines in the war torn country. Presently, many donor countries are hesitating in providing aid to Afghanistan under Taliban mainly due to their opposition to human and women rights in the country. However, human rights organizations are advocating for provision of aid to Afghan people through NGOs and private entities instead of discontinuing its supply to those who are facing acute shortage of food.

According to reports, Afghanistan Central Bank (DAB) has been cut off from the International Banking system after resumption of Taliban’s rule and could not reach its foreign currency reserves. The IMF has stopped DAB’s access to its credit and assets of $ 440 million on America’s request, which has increased the financial and economic crisis in Afghanistan and doubled down the miseries of Afghans.

According to analysts, the United States and other anti-Taliban western powers have reimposed the previous post 9/11 restrictions on Taliban led Afghanistan after recent resumption of Taliban rule in the country. There is an urgent need that the UNO and international community must review its sanctions against the Taliban because the situation in Afghanistan demands that the future Afghan government must be given an opportunity in the larger interest of the people of Afghanistan.