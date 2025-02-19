Afghanistan’s membership at ICC no longer valid: IEA

KABUL (Ariana News): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) declared Thursday that it does not recognize any legal obligation under the Rome Statute and deems the former government’s accession to this statute to be devoid of legal validity.

In a statement, IEA said that rather than adhering to the principles of justice and impartiality, the International Criminal Court has consistently operated in accordance with political considerations.

“In numerous countries, including Afghanistan, millions of innocent civilians—predominantly women and children—have suffered oppression and been subjected to acts of violence. However, this “court” has conspicuously failed to address these egregious injustices,” the statement said.

“This institution has undertaken no substantive measures against the war crimes perpetrated in Afghanistan by occupying forces and their allies. These transgressions include the wholesale destruction of villages, educational institutions, mosques, hospitals, and wedding ceremonies. Thousands of women, children, elderly individuals, and even prisoners in captivity have been martyred, yet this “court” has neither initiated investigations nor sought to prevent these acts of oppression,” the statement added.

IEA noted that many of the world’s major powers are not signatories to ICC, and “it is unwarranted for a nation such as Afghanistan which has historically endured foreign occupation and colonial subjugation to be bound by its jurisdiction.”