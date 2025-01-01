Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins PSL 10 draft alongside David Warner

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Following the confirmation of Australian cricket legend David Warner’s participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the league announced that Afghanistan’s spin sensation, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, has also entered the highly anticipated player draft for PSL’s 10th edition.

The announcement was shared on PSL’s social media, accompanied by a highlight reel showcasing Mujeeb’s best dismissals from his previous PSL appearances.

“The Afghan spin sensation Mujeeb Ur Rehman officially enters the [PSL Draft],” the league wrote.

Mujeeb, a key member of Afghanistan’s T20I squad, brings a wealth of experience to the league, having played 244 T20 matches and taken 261 wickets at an average of 23.70 as his best bowling figures stand at 5/15.

The 22-year-old has competed in some of the world’s top franchise leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mujeeb has featured in two previous PSL editions, representing Peshawar Zalmi in 2021 and 2023. In his 11 matches, he claimed six wickets but at an average of 63.50.

The Afghan spinner becomes the first Afghan player and the 25th foreign player to register for PSL 10, which will take place in Gwadar, Balochistan, on January 11, 2025.

In addition to Mujeeb, Australian stars David Warner and Kiwi fast bowlers Adam Milne and Tim Southee have also signed up for the league.

The draft order for the 10th edition has also been confirmed, with two-time champions Lahore Qalandars making the first pick in the platinum category, followed by rivals Karachi Kings.

2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will pick third, while Peshawar Zalmi will take the fourth pick. Last season’s runners-up, Multan Sultans, and defending champions Islamabad United will round out the top picks, selecting fifth and sixth, respectively.