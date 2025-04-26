Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority addresses climate change challenges

KABUL (BNA): Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, the Head of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), held a meeting with Ms. Khairiatu Watson, Climate Change Advisor at the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), to discuss the pressing impacts of climate change on the country.

During the meeting, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi highlighted that Afghanistan has been consistently affected by various natural disasters, including floods, droughts, and earthquakes, which have significantly disrupted the lives of its citizens. He underscored the importance of establishing effective preparedness measures to mitigate the risks associated with these disasters.

Mullah Turabi emphasized the need for support from wealthier nations and global organizations to assist vulnerable countries facing economic challenges due to climate change. “Fundamental actions must be taken to address these issues,” he stated.

Ms. Khairiatu Watson echoed Turabi’s concerns, reiterating that Afghanistan is one of the countries most severely impacted by climate change and requires urgent attention and assistance. She assured that UNAMA is committed to continuing its partnership with the ANDMA to facilitate swift actions and develop sustainable solutions to address the challenges posed by natural disasters.