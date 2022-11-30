Afghanistan’s peace process

Herat Security Dialogue kicked off on Tuesday in Tajik Capital, Dushanbe with over 200 participants from various countries, members of think tanks, Intelligentsia, and civil society leaders to discuss the current political and Security situation in the conflict-ridden country. The discussion mostly revolved around an inclusive political system and the way forward to get Afghanistan out of the current political and economic turmoil so the country moves toward a peaceful future.

One year after the Taliban took over the country, the economic fragility, and social division have deepened in Afghan society while a low-level insurgency in Northern Afghanistan is gradually taking momentum, along with significant increase in terrorist attacks by the ISIS had been witnessed in the past year. In fact, the feudalistic and warlord culture hijacked the Afghan society while insignificant armed groups and clerics kept hostage the entire Afghan nation throughout history. The poor Afghans had never been able to elect leaders of their own choice while intra-group fights plunged the country into chaos and made people’s lives miserable.

Although, the interim Afghan government is battling the insurgent groups and trying to maintain law and order in the country, however poorly trained, resource-deficient, and ill-organized Law Enforcement Departments, judiciary and other institutions are unable to overcome growing challenges in the country.

In fact, the global community and the friends of Afghanistan are supporting intra-Afghan negotiations to pave the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. The solution of Afghan issue lies in democracy, political tolerance, respect for each other rights, and desire for peaceful coexistence of the all stakeholders in the country. Therefore, the Afghan leadership must display a propublic and nation saving approach if they desire to return peace, social and economic development and financial prosperity to their country, otherwise there would be no end to simmering rivalry, worsening poverty and unending choas on Afghan soil any time in the future.