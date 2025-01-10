Afghanistan’s role in supporting terrorism against Pakistan exposed by TTP links

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Afghanistan’s territory is being used for terrorism against Pakistan, and the death of the Afghan Taliban official’s son alongside TTP militants is a clear proof of this fact.

On January 30, 2025, the son of Afghan Deputy Governor of Badghis, Mullah Ghulam Mohammad, named Badaruddin alias Yusuf, was killed in an operation by security forces in Kalachi, Dera Ismail Khan, along with three terrorists. He was killed alongside militants of the Khawarij faction (FAK).

The death of Yusuf with TTP militants proves that Afghanistan is openly supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

TTP and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan are being provided training, weapons, and safe havens. This is blatant aggression, which can no longer be tolerated.

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose a threat not only to Pakistan but also to the peace of the entire region. By providing shelter to these groups, the Kabul government is waging an open war.

Afghanistan has always harbored terrorists and attempted to harm Pakistan. The links between the Afghan Taliban and TTP are no longer hidden.

Whenever Afghanistan uses terrorists against Pakistan, Pakistan will respond vigorously. Terrorism under Afghanistan’s state sponsorship will no longer be tolerated.

Afghanistan’s use of terrorism as a weapon is a grave threat to regional stability. Pakistan will not tolerate terrorism on its soil.