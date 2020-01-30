Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team to face Pakistan on Friday

KABUL (TOLO News): Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team to face Pakistan in the quarterfinal match of the ICC U19 World Cup on Friday in South Africa.

The match will kick off at 12:30 pm (Afghanistan time) and the national team has been preparing for the past four days.

“As you know, on Friday we have a very important match against Pakistan, and we have prepared completely for this match, and we have already held trainings in the city where we are staying, and we are ready for a good match,” said Farhan Zakhil, Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team captain.

Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team coach Raiees Ahmadzai also said: “We have made preparations for the match against Pakistan,” adding: “We hope to reach the semi-finals.”

So far in the World Cup competition, Afghanistan beat South Africa and UAE in group matches, and the match against Canada was canceled due to rain, which meant Afghanistan topped Group-D with 5 points.

“We will give our best efforts in the match against Pakistan to win it and bring happiness to our people,” said Asif Musazai, a member of the team.

Before this, Ahmadzai expressed confidence in his players, and said they have “an advantage of high morale” having beaten Pakistan several times at the U19 level previously.

Afghanistan beats Pakistan in Friday’s match, the team will face India in the semi-finals of the competition.