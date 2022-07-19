KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is set to publish its ten-month report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

“UNAMA’s latest report on the state of Human Rights in Afghanistan covering the period from 15 August 2021 to 15 June 2022 to be released Wednesday 20 July,” UNAMA tweeted. Some human rights defenders said they hope the report reveals new evidence about the restrictions on women, mistreatment of civilians, forced migrations, poverty and human rights issues in Afghanistan.

“We ask the UN and UNAMA to put more pressure on the Taliban to make them aware of the violations of human rights,” said Tahira Nasiri, a women’s rights defender.

“For nearly a year, Afghan women have been denied their most fundamental rights and have experienced the worst human rights situation,” said Maryam Marouf Arwin, a women’s rights defender.

UNAMA has been criticized by human rights advocates for its silence over human rights violations, especially the rights of women for the past 11 months.

“If this research continues without results, then there won’t be any changes in the situation of Afghanistan and it will even make the situation worse” said Javid Sangdil, university lecturer.

