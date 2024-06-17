Afghans celebrate Eid without security incidents

KABUL (TOLO News): Residents of the capital and other provinces of the country celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha by performing the Eid prayer, slaughtering animals, and going to parks.

Some of these residents stated that they started the first day of Eid in an atmosphere of peace and security. They called on the Islamic Emirate to provide lasting peace and job opportunities for the country’s citizens.

Hedayatullah, one of the residents of Kabul, said: “We performed the Eid prayer in a spirit of camaraderie and tranquility, and our request from the Islamic Emirate government is to ensure security and peace for the people.”

Hamid Agha, a butcher, said: “Since it’s Eid al-Adha, I slaughtered ten to twelve animals.”

Eid is a festival that citizens of the country celebrate every year by setting up festive tables with dried and fresh fruits and visiting each other’s homes.

Mohammad Zafar, a resident of Kabul, said: “Eid is an occasion to dispel grudges and foster intimacy.”

Zahir, a resident of Kabul, said: “Traditions that have been prevalent since ancient times during Eid include visiting friends and those who have experienced joy or sorrow between the two Eids.”

Eid days also provide a glimmer of hope for children, who spend Eid days in parks with their families.

Somaya, a child, said: “Today is the first day of Eid, and we came to have fun with my father.”

At the same time, poverty and destitution have driven some residents of the capital to the streets on Eid to provide for their families.

Ahmad Shah, a resident of Kabul, said: “Other people go to celebrate and sacrifice on this day, but we came to work because we have nothing.”

Eid al-Adha is celebrated in Afghanistan and Islamic countries.