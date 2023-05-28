Afghans enjoy equal rights in country, says Deputy PM

KABUL (Agencies): The Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs of the Islamic Emirate Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi met with a number of Shiite elders and religious scholars, a statement said Sunday.

In the meeting, Dr. Jafar Mahdavi spoke on behalf of others and expressed hopes over significant achievements and development of the IEA in various fields including ensuring countrywide security and rooting out of administrative corruption, the statement said.

“There may be some challenges in some fields, but firm determination and complete honesty of the IEA towards a progressive and prosperous Afghanistan, is obvious to everyone, and it has given great hope to Afghans,” the statement quoted Dr. Mahdavi as saying.

He also asked expansion of education and implementation of development projects in the central regions of the country, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Hanafi, while expressing pleasure over their meeting, said that the IEA will use any possible option towards building a progressive and prosperous Afghanistan and will not spare any efforts in this regard, according to the statement.

“The people of Afghanistan are each other brothers and enjoy equal rights in the country including citizenship and employment opportunities rights, as well as the IEA is making efforts to equally implement development projects across the country,” the statement added.