Afghans in UK protest Mohib’s speech

KABUL (Tolo News): Afghans demonstrated near the Oxford Union in England as the former Afghanistan National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib, was giving a speech.

They chanted slogans against Mohib, saying he was one of several figures who were primarily responsible for the collapse of the former government. Mohib was invited by Oxford Union to give a speech at an event, but his speech was interrupted by the protest nearby. Video circulating on social media showed the protestors.

“Those who fled the country, they committed a betrayal that paved the way for the collapse of Afghanistan,” said Torek Farhadi, an international relations analyst. “One of the main reasons for the collapse of Afghanistan and the collapse of Afghan values was him (Mohib) being weak. He was unable to maintain some new value for Afghanistan and maintain a relationship with the world,” said Javid Sangdel, an international relations expert.

A video clip from Mohib’s speech was released on social media and includes him saying that one of the reasons for the collapse of the former government was the media. “Our government collapsed because there was no unity of purpose,” Mohib said. “Afghan media was advertising… Telling me, why I wouldn’t want to say that the Afghan army has weaknesses? Because that is exactly what led to the demoralization. When TOLOnews is publishing report after report after report that says the Afghan army is not capable and the Taliban are advancing, there is weaknesses in the Afghan army. No weakness in the Taliban. The Taliban are changed, interviewing them, leaving… Do you think the Afghan army looked and said this is good for me? Absolutely not.” Earlier, thousands signed a petition and called on the Oxford Union to cancel Mohib’s speech event.

