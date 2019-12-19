Afghans – including female – advance in Muay Thai Championship

ABU DHABI (TOLO News): Shabnam Hussainzada, an Afghan Muay Thai fighter, beat her Chinese rival in the 48 kg category in the IFMA Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi this week and will advance to the next round.

Essa Khan Abbasi, another Afghan fighter, won against his Jordanian rival and will also compete in the next round.

Afghan fighter Murtaza Shamal, in the 67 kg category lost to his Thai rival.

300 athletes from 35 countries are competing in the IFMA Asian Championship from December 16 to 22 in Abu Dhabi.