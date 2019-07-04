Afghans must be prepared to make compromises in coming months: U.S. Ambassador

KABUL (Khaama Press): The U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass has said that Afghans must be prepared to make compromises in coming months.

Speaking during an event to mark the 243rd independence of the United States, Ambassador said the coming months will bring opportunities to achieve a political settlement and to select a new leader.

Emphasizing on readiness of the Afghans for compromises, Ambassador Bass said “Afghanistan has sent countless heroes to the field in the past 40 years. But it has not created enough compromisers to safeguard your republic for the next 40 years.”

Furthermore, Ambassador Bass said ” The United States, our NATO allies, our other partners – we cannot solve the problems that divide so many Afghans today. Only you can do that – working together.”

He also added that “We cannot guarantee credible results from presidential elections – only you can do that.”

Ambassador also said “And we cannot – and will not – decide where and how you must be prepared to compromise with the Taliban – and where they must be prepared to compromise with YOU – to bring this conflict to an end.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Bass said “But Americans can – and will – remain your friends and partners. We will support Afghan men and women who come together to address these tough problems, and to make the hard choices to achieve peace. Because those who have lost their lives, through decades of conflict and in recent tragic events, deserve this effort to find common ground.”