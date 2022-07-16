Afghans stand in solidarity with Turkey: Stanikzai

KABUL (Pajhwok): The acting deputy foreign minister says the Afghan people will always stand with their Turkish brethren.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai held out the pledge while addressing an event at the Turkish Embassy in Kabul.

The gathering marked the anniversary of the abortive 2016 coup bid against Turkey’s democratically-elected leadership.

Over 250 people were killed and thousands injured in Turkey in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt to overthrow the Erdogan government.

In his speech, Stanikzai commended the Turkish people and government for their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of a recent earthquake.

While expressing full solidarity with Turkey, he referred to long, cooperative and cordial relations between Kabul and Ankara.

Turkish Ambassador Cihad Erginay hailed his country’s war on the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) as a huge success.

In the wake of the attempted coup, he praised the Turkish people from all walks for coming together for a single purpose: Protecting democracy in their country.

In their struggle to safeguard democracy, the Turkish people were not alone, the envoy said, adding a number of countries stood in solidarity with the Turkish government.

“The people of Afghanistan were among those who condemned the coup attempt and showed solidarity with us,” the ambassador acknowledged.

Related