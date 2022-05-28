African Union Counter Terrorism Summit opens

PRETORIA (TASS): The African Union (AU) Emergency Summit on Combating Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes in Africa opened on Saturday in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. Its work began with a moment of silence in memory of the victims of terrorism in Africa, which was announced by the chairman of the meeting, the President of Angola, João Lourenço.

“Terrorism is now the greatest threat to peace in Africa and the security of the continent, it shakes the foundations of states and society,” said President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who was broadcast on the AU portal, in his opening speech. “In the face of terrorism, Africa must remain united.” He pointed out that terrorism continues to spread across Africa, undermining the sovereignty and state integrity of countries in entire regions.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo noted that the growing wave of unconstitutional change of governments, which weakens democratic legitimacy and the rule of law, also poses a danger.

The participants of the summit expressed their greatest concern about the situation in West Africa, where over the past three years the military seized power in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso during coups. They stressed that there is an intrinsic link between terrorism and unconstitutional change of government.

During the discussion that began, the meeting participants stated the need to strengthen collective security under the auspices of the African Union.

All two sessions of the summit, in which the heads of state and government of more than 40 African countries take part in the face-to-face format, are held behind closed doors. The AU unites 55 countries of the continent and is the most influential pan-African organization.

