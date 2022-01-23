MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Somalia and the African Union (AU) have agreed to reorganize the peacekeeping force (AMISOM) in the country, Garowe reports.

“Over the next 33 mo-nths, the forces in Somalia will be reorganized and become partners with the UN,” the statement said.

It is noted that the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia will be renamed the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

ATMIS will be led by a special representative who will be appointed by the Chairman of the AC.

Somalia ceased to exist as a single state more than 30 years ago, when the dictatorial regime of Siad Barre fell in 1991. The inte-rnational community reco-gnizes the only legitimate authority in the country as the federal government, w-hich controls the capital ci-ty of Mogadishu and a nu-mber of other areas. The remaining parts of Somalia – countries where clan division is one of the decisive factors of social and political life – are under the control of unrecognized state entities or are self-governing territories.

In particular, in the n-orthern part of the country is the unrecognized Rep-ublic of Somaliland, which occupies the territory of the former British Somalia. In another part, including the easternmost point of Africa, Cape Ras Hafun, is the Pu-ntland regionwho declared autonomy in 1998.