Afridi Files Pro Se Lawsuit Against State Department Over Press Ban

F.P Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Muhammad Jalil Afridi, a veteran journalist and Managing Editor of The Frontier Post, has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, alleging unconstitutional revocation of his press credentials. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia under docket number 1:25-cv-02118.

Afridi, who is representing himself pro se, claims the State Department arbitrarily and unlawfully stripped him of access to its press briefings after more than a decade of continuous attendance as a credentialed journalist. He alleges that his exclusion violates the First Amendment’s guarantees of free speech and press freedom, as well as the Fifth Amendment’s due process protections.

According to the complaint, Afridi has worked as a journalist for 27 years, including 17 years reporting from Pakistan and over a decade covering U.S. foreign policy from Washington, D.C. He has attended press briefings at the White House, Pentagon, and State Department, and has no history of misconduct or criminal activity.

The lawsuit claims Afridi’s press access was revoked without notice, explanation, or opportunity for appeal. He believes the decision was motivated by his critical reporting on human rights and democratic backsliding in Pakistan — reporting that aligns with bipartisan positions taken by members of Congress.

“This action constitutes impermissible viewpoint discrimination and retaliation against protected journalistic expression,” Afridi alleges in the filing.

The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, including reinstatement of Afridi’s credentials, a court order preventing future retaliation, and recognition that the government’s actions violated the U.S. Constitution and federal law.

Afridi confirmed that copies of the complaint and summons have already been served on the defendants.

“I have covered U.S. diplomacy for over a decade and have always believed in American values of free press and accountability,” Afridi said in a statement. “This case is about ensuring those values apply equally to all journalists — regardless of what they report.”

The case will now proceed through the federal court system, with Afridi continuing to represent himself in the matter.