Afridi jirga seeks PM’s help in saving Tirah from timber mafia

PESHAWAR (APP): A jirga of Afridi tribe in Khyber District has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, requesting him to take measures against timber mafia involved in denuding of scenic Tirah Valley from trees.

“Growing deforestation in Tirah be stopped which is not only affecting beauty of the valley but also started causing harmful effects of climate change,” reads the letter.

The decision to write a letter for attracting his attention was taken during a jirga held in Khyber District on Sunday and was attended by elders of the tribe.

The objective of holding the jirga was to prevent rampant deforestation and smuggling of timber from Tirah Valley by mafia.

Prime Minister is requested that he is taking measures for making Pakistan as `Green’ through plantation of ten billion trees. Therefore, the jirga urged the prime minister to take notice of illegal cutting of trees from a scenic location of Khyber District.

It merits a mention here that Tirah Valley is considered to be one of the most beautiful area of former FATA, but due to lack of facilities, very few number of tourists visit the area.

The letter sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan by jirga is signed by 22 members of Afridi tribe.