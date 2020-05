F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State Shehryar Afridi on Thursday has been elected as Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi has replaced Syed Fakhar Imam who was leading the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir since 2019.

Later, addressing the committee, Shehryar Afridi said that all political parties speak with one voice on Kashmir issue and he would take all parties along.