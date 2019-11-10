After 9 years, 33rd National Games kick off in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The 33rd National Games commenced on Sunday at the Peshawar Sports Complex, with athletes from across the country set to take part in 32 men’s and 27 women’s games.

The event formally kicked off after musician Salman Ahmed entertained the crowd with some national songs at the opening ceremony.

Addressing a press conference, provincial minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would formally inaugurate the Games being organised jointly by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Olympic Association with the support of Pakistan Olympic Association after nine years.

He said that as many as 10,000 athletes from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Wapda, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Pakistan Police, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir are to participate at the Games.

“The government is ready to hold the National Games,” said Atif Khan, adding that the medal winners will be given Rs 200,000 (gold), Rs 100,000 (silver)and Rs 50,000 ( bronze).

He said that with the staging of the 33rd National Games, a “true picture,” which the western media does not show, would be portrayed.

The senior minister rued that a country of 22 million has failed to win a single medal at the Olympic since 1992.

“It is our weakness that we do not win more medals at the international level. [Out athletes] will now be given regular scholarship for encouragement and at the same time provide scholarships for athletes,” he added.

President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Organizing Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Butt , Presidents and Secretaries of various associations, Districts Sports Officers, Coaches were also present.

Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that they have taken all the appropriate measures to ensure A-class facilities for the athletes and officials during the National Games in Peshawar.

Earlier, a full dress rehearsal of the Games was held with all the participation players taking part in a march past.