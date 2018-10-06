After BNP-M, MQM also warns to quit Imran’s Govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s collation partner from Balochistan – the Balochistan National Party- Mengal (PNP-M) – threatened to quit the central government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s partner from Sindh – the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – also warned to part ways with him in center if his federal government failed to fulfill demands.

“The present government signed an agreement with our party and assured us that all [six] the points will [be] implemented. However, 60 major projects of Balochistan that were included in the PSDP have been cancelled by the current government,” Sardar Akhter Mengal, Chief of the BNP-M and former CM Balochistan, said in tweet on Thursday.

“Saudi is supposedly part of CPEC & Reko Deck without any consultation from the provincial government which is against article 172 of the Constitution. More missing persons are being picked than dropped. Afghan refugees are being welcomed rather than being sent back,” the Baloch leader said and continued; “It’s already been 2 months and a violation of the agreement is at its peak. What’s ‘Naya’ in this Pakistan? Déjà vu”.

Just two days onwards, on Saturday, the MQM-P’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan said that his party is observing 100-day of the PTI’s government but if demands were not met, his party is not pond of remaining in the government.

Although the BNP-M had chosen to not take any ministry and had been pressing for fulfilling its 6-demands, the MQM-P which has six member of the national assembly got two ministries, with its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as Minister IT and Telecom and Senator Farogh Naseem as law minister, in the federal cabinet as part of the power sharing deal. The MQM says it was also promised of third federal portfolio besides implementation of the Karachi package.

Speaking to a corner meeting, the Amir Khan said that his party will not allow what had happened on July 25, 2018 during the general elections.

“We will make important workers as political agents who will not leave polling stations without obtaining Form-45 no matter if they have guns pointed to their heads,” Khan said.

Khan said that team of Imran Khan was in chaos and if his government does something better Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister, comes in to spoil the same.

