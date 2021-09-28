After carrots, India’s rurn for sticks

The United States is preparing to apply its most effective punitive tool of Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against its dear friend and so-called world’s biggest democracy India for acquiring the Russian S-400 air defence missile system. The latest prophecy has been echoed by the hardcore Hindu nationalist leader Subramanian Swamy, while taking part in a think tank discussion on the topic of “Indo-US Relations- Recent Developments” on Sunday. According to Swamy, a well-informed reliable person told him that the American establishment has prepared the documents for sanctioning India and that document has been kept in the State Department. Swamy was of the view that America has applied its CAATSA legislation against countries like China and Turkey for buying advanced Russia-made weapons and surely it will not spare India. According to Swamy, Americans believe that as India continued its bilateral engagement with China despite the PLA’s encroachment on its land in Ladakh, New Delhi should not have any problem with Washington despite sanctions under CAASTA regime.

In fact, India has been enjoying carrots and honey during the cold war both from the United States and Russia while taking advantage of so-called policy of nonalignment. Previously, India was a major buyer of Russian defence equipment, however, it never shied away from taking benefits from America during the cold war. While pursuing the dream of a regional mini power in South Asia, Modi government inked a variety of bilateral defense agreements with the United States including Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation. Modi’s India filled its storages with the latest American arsenal and technology after tightening knots with the United States during 2015. Modi was hopeful that America cannot penalize India like Turkey because of its important role against China, however Americans were more calculative than Modi’s judgment. According to experts, United States had been vigorously persuading Manmohan Sindh, former Prime Minister of India for conclusion of a defence pact with the United States, but Congress leadership was of the view that India will lose its independence at international level after signing an agreement with America, so Manmohan did not fall in America’s trap.

Modi government signed a $5.43 billion deal for five S-400 Triumf regiments with Russia in October 2018. The United States government objected to the Indian move while arguing that the S-400 air defence system threatened its F-35 fighter jets and NATO’s broader defence system, however, India made excuse of a two-front war with China and Pakistan. India had approached the Trump administration for a waiver regarding purchase of the S-400 system but US authorities advised India to drop the deal to avoid sanctions. According to reports, US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III also urged Indian leadership to avoid buying Russian defence equipment, including S-400s. However, despite warning by the United States, India signaled Russia regarding its continuous interest in the S-400 air defense Missile system. Presently, the S-400 system is scheduled to arrive in India during November and that will be the time when US is likely to slap the sanctions against India. In fact, Modi has enjoyed the carrots so the fear of sticks should not distaste him in the days to come.