After evaluation, work on projects will begin across country: Minister

KABUL (Agencies): Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting of the Ministry of Water and Energy, who is on an official visit to Zabul, said in a meeting with the head of maritime sector in the province that after the assessment, work on projects would begin across the country.

According to the information of the Ministry of Water and Energy, in this meeting, Mawlavi Abdul Karim Zulfiqar, the head of Zabul Marine Basin, while presenting information about current projects in the province, shared the problems and suggestions of the department with the Acting of the Ministry of Water and Energy and called for its consideration.

Also, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting of the Ministry of Water and Energy, after hearing the speeches of the head of Zabul Marine Basin, said: “The Ministry of Finance is busy preparing and proving funds for development projects, and after evaluation, the work of these projects will begin throughout the country.”

During the visit, the Acting Minister of Water and Energy also met with Mullah Mohibullah Akhund, Acting Governor of Zabul Province.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed important issues and stressed the need for comprehensive efforts for the progress and self-sufficiency of the country.