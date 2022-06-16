After fiscal crisis, a looming water disaster ahead

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the whooping impacts of climate change were putting pressure on the country’s water resources that need to be conserved as it could cause drought in the country till 2025. The Federal Minister released a short documentary elaborating the environmental hazards faced by the country due to global warming and climate change. According to her, the environmental crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire world, while Pakistan is simultaneously facing three problems including climate change, nature degradation and rising pollution. The Minister precisely highlighted the multifaceted risks of natural calamities faced by the country and urged to protect water resources, rivers, oceans, air and land from increasing pollution. She noted that rivers are a guarantee to our food, economy and ecological survival, if we fail to protect our rivers then Pakistan will face water scarcity by 2025. According to her, our country is witnessing abnormal rise in temperature, forest fires, heat waves, droughts, smog, and other environmental issues, while intensifying temperature has led to a glacial lake outburst flood at Shisper Glacier in the recent past.

The entire universe is facing a grave risk from climate change which has endangered the survival of human, animal and Sea life along with disastrous effects on vegetation, water resources and weather conditions in various parts of the earth. As mentioned by the Federal Minister for Climate Change, Pakistan is at the center stage of the peril due to its geographical diversity, a varied tropical and extreme weather conditions throughout the year. According to experts, the country is prone to the devastating effects of climate change and facing recurring heatwaves, droughts, riverine, flash flood, landslides and other geological and geographical calamities. While, a peculiar living environment, laxity and unwise policies of the governments and absence of public awareness about the gravity of the issue are the major factors which are continuously aggravating the volume and frequency of these hazards. If we glance over the current situation of our water resources, our rivers have turned into ponds of filthy water while rivers’ beds are covered with rubbish and wastage of the cities, whereas dams, barrages and canals have been filled with sleet over the years.

The country could not construct any major water dam over the past five decades due to politicization of the issue. The rising temperature has inflamed the dissolution of glaciers, while rivers have dried up due to absence of water reservoirs in the country. The ever-increasing pollution, noise and smog had become a routine matter of urban life and caused the diseases of lungs, eyes, heart and depression in the cities.

Interestingly, the Minister has followed the legacy of her predecessors and fulfilled her duty by sensitizing the nation about the looming threat, without taking practical measures to avert or minimize the risk. Neither government officials nor the public is aware of their share in making the disaster worse along with their positive role in resolution of the problem.

The Federal Minister has urged the nation to play its role for a safe, clean and healthy environment, hence it is the duty of the leaders to spread awareness, legislate and implement laws, mobilize government institutions and reprimand the violators to build a clean and green Pakistan.