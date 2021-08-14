After Lukashenko, Lithuania grappled with China: Who released the tiger of Europe

Irina Alksnis

On Friday, the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, announced that by December the country would be ready to transship potash fertilizers through Russian – instead of Lithuanian – ports.

This information organically supplemented the news that all the past week came from the Baltic republic – and forced to regularly remember the song about the Island of Bad Luck. The region has not seen such a concentration of problems and really high-profile – international level – scandals for a very long time.

Firstly, the migration crisis in Lithuania this week moved to the next, in general, quite natural stage: riots began in the tent camps organized for illegal immigrants due to dissatisfaction with the conditions of detention.

Secondly, Lithuania faced some of the most massive protests in its modern history, which in fact grew into riots. A large spontaneous meeting was held near the building of the Diet. According to official data, it was attended by four and a half thousand people, according to unofficial – up to 20 thousand. Those gathered demanded the dissolution of parliament and early elections. The case ended with the throwing of stones and water bottles at law enforcement officers and the retaliatory use of tear gas by the police. The reason for the protests is the antiquated policy of the authorities.

Third, a crisis broke out in Lithuania’s relations with China that same week. Beijing recalled its ambassador from the republic and turned to the Lithuanian government with a request for a similar step: all because of the intention of Vilnius to open a representative office of Taiwan and create a trade office on the island itself.

And finally, fourthly, the cyber theft of secret “important documents” from the Foreign Ministry has become an impressive addition to other problems that have fallen on the republic in one fell swoop. Apparently, really sensitive information was stolen, the leakage of which “could cause great damage, primarily in relation to allies.”

In the background, reports from the Belarusian-Lithuanian economic war continue to arrive. In addition to the aforementioned news about the imminent changes in the logistics of export of potash fertilizers, it became known this week that Lithuanian carriers turned to their government for help , since from August 30, their trucks will need to install navigation seals to enter Belarus. Tellingly, Minsk did not apply this rule to Poland and Latvia: only Lithuanians will suffer.

The most interesting thing is that the Lithuanian authorities consider these events – at least most of them – to be links in one chain. The president’s chief foreign policy adviser said the incident was “too much of a coincidence to be considered accidental.”

Admittedly, there is some reason for this paranoia. The fact is that all these events – the first riot of illegal immigrants, a protest action, the recall of the Chinese ambassador and the computer hacking of the Foreign Ministry – took place on the same day. Tuesday, August 10th.

With migrants, everything has long been clear: Vilnius accuses the “dictatorial regime” of Alexander Lukashenko of the invasion of illegal immigrants. There were no surprises with the cyberattack either: according to the Lithuanian Defense Minister , it could have been carried out by hackers “connected with Russia.”

The protests, which escalated into riots, are again attributed by the authorities to the subversive efforts of unnamed forces. According to the statement of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Lithuania, “coordinated anti-state activity” is being carried out in the country, which, according to her, “has nothing to do with the expression of a civil position.”

Of course, this is very convenient: to write off the large-scale public discontent on the intrigues of enemies, instead of admitting responsibility for what is happening.

The fact is that since September 13, Lithuania has been sharply tightening the antiquarian “screws”: a “passport of opportunities” will begin to operate in the country. Unvaccinated citizens will be prohibited fro-m attending public events, shopping centers, beauty salons, cafes, and so on. They will be denied routine medical care, leaving only access to emergency.

Moreover, initially the restrictive measures were supposed to be even more draconian: in particular, they considered non-payment of sick leave and unemployment benefits to unvaccinated people.

Faced with fierce public outrage, the country’s authorities backed down, but even the indulgences made did not calm the indignation of citizens – which, in fact, led to the events at the Diet building.

Plus, the Lithuanian leadership is forced to deal with public fears and discontent over the migration crisis.

Lithuania is distinguished by a high level of xenophobia among the population – even against the background of the other two Baltic states. It is no coincidence that the republic did not and does not have a problem with Russian-speaking non-citizens. In the early 1990s, she easily distributed her citizenship to the existing Russian-speaking residents – simply because there were too few of them to be a significant social and political force. And there were not many of them because the leadership of the Lithu-anian SSR – unlike their colleagues in the Estonian and Latvian SSRs – purposefully pursued a policy of curbing the influx of foreigners from other republ-ics of the Soviet Union.

It is obvious that for the Lithuanians, who are keeping the racial purity of their ranks, the current invasion of Arabs and Africans is the embodiment of the most terrible nightmare for wh-ich they ask the authorities. Those are probably ready to fully and completely share the feelings of their fellow citizens, but they are only forced to act with an eye to the West and in accordance with EU rules. In general, wherever you throw it, there is a wedge everywhere.

And for complete happiness, Beijing, which had repeatedly warned Vilnius about the inadmissibility of its plans with respect to Taipei, took the first step – but it is unlikely that it will remain the only one.

One can only guess why the Lithuanian authorities suddenly decided to pull the Chinese dragon by the mustache – on their own initiative or at a request from across the ocean, which they could not refuse. All the more so since we are talking about the topic of Taiwan, which is fundamentally important for the PRC. The same USA, despite its increasingly provocative anti-Chinese provocations along the Taiwanese line, does not open an official representation of the island. The functions of the embassies are performed by non-profit organizations: the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation in the United States.

In general, it seems that Vilnius decided – or decided for him – to play kamikaze, since it is extremely foolish to expect that the world’s largest economy will not find the opportunity to reach a tiny republic on the other side of the continent and hurt it. There is no doubt about the intentions of the Chinese. In any case, the PRC media openly call on Beijing and Moscow to “teach a lesson” to Vilnius for its provocations.