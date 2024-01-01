After meeting Syria’s new leaders, UN eyes ‘ambitious’ aid plan

DAMSCUS (Agencies): A United Nations official visiting Damascus said on Tuesday there was a basis for the “ambitious scaling-up” of aid, after the country’s new leaders assured the UN of full humanitarian access.

UN chief Antonio Guterres earlier welcomed the “caretaker government’s commitment to protect civilians” and humanitarian workers.

“I also welcome their agreement to grant full humanitarian access through all border crossings; cut through bureaucracy over permits and visas for humanitarian workers; ensure the continuity of essential government services, including health and education; and engage in genuine and practical dialogue with the wider humanitarian community,” he said in a statement Monday.

Guterres sent the United Nations’ humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher to Damascus for talks on Monday with Abu Mohammed al-Jolani and interim prime minister Mohammed al-Bashir.

Al-Jolani, who now uses his real name Ahmad al-Sharaa, heads the Military Operations Administration which led the lightning offensive that ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

Fletcher said Tuesday on X that it was a “moment of cautious hope in Syria.”

“I’m encouraged from my meetings in Damascus, including constructive discussion with Commander of New Administration, Mr Ahmed al-Sharaa. We have basis for ambitious scaling-up of vital humanitarian support.”

Al-Assad has fled Syria as the opposition captured the capital Damascus on December 8, ending decades of brutal dictatorship and years of civil war.

The collapse of al-Assad’s rule stunned the world and sparked celebrations around Syria and beyond, after his crackdown on democracy protests in 2011 led to a bloody war.

Al-Assad left behind a country scarred by decades of torture, disappearances and summary executions, as well as economic mismanagement that has left 70 percent of the population in need of aid.

Al-Jolani has sought to reassure minorities at home and governments abroad that the country’s interim leaders will protect all Syrians, as well as state institutions.