After Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz steps down as JCP member

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz resigned from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday, a day after his party colleague, Omar Ayub, also stepped down from the body.

Faraz’s resignation follows a series of developments within PTI, with both lawmakers stepping down in the wake of legal challenges.

Shibli Faraz, in his resignation, nominated Senator Barrister Ali Zafar to take his place on the 13-member body, in line with the instructions of PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

The JCP is tasked with overseeing judicial appointments to the Supreme Court, high courts, and Federal Shariat Court, as well as evaluating the performance of high court judges. It is headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and includes representatives from both the legislative and judicial branches, as well as legal experts.

Faraz had been nominated to the commission last month, following the reconstitution of the forum under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

On Tuesday, Omar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, resigned from the JCP, citing multiple FIRs and legal cases against him as the reason for his decision.

“I have decided to resign from the Judicial Commission due to the legal challenges I am currently facing. These challenges are preventing me from performing my duties effectively. It is in the best interest of the commission that someone else be appointed who can focus entirely on this important role,” Ayub stated.

He also nominated Barrister Gohar, the PTI’s chairman, as his replacement on the Judicial Commission. Ayub requested the Speaker of the National Assembly to accept his resignation and formally appoint Gohar in his place.

Meanwhile, sources within the PTI have confirmed that party chairman Imran Khan has made changes to the party’s representatives in the Judicial Commission.

According to these sources, Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as the permanent party representative from the Senate in Judicial Commission meetings. Additionally, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa will be nominated to represent the party in place of Ayub.

Sources added that the replacement of Ayub and Faraz was due to the number of cases they were facing. Following the completion of their bail procedures, Ayub is expected to resume his position as PTI’s representative on the commission.