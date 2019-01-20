After Pajhwok interview, many come forward to help Saleem

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A disabled former security personnel has received cash assistance from government officials, traders and overseas Afghans after Pajhwok Afghan News interviewed him.

In the interview with Pajhwok, Saleem, who served in the Afghan security forces for 14 years, had said he has defused 3,775 landmines during his service, it was 3,776th bomb he attempted to defuse but it went up. As a result of the blast, Saleem lost his eyes and other parts of his body.

After the Pajhwok report, Saleem said Governor Waheedullah Kaleemzai arrived at his residence and provided him with cash support.

An official at the Ministry of Interior also contacted Saleem and pledged assistance, which is still awaited.

Click here for Saleem interview https://www.pajhwok.com/en/2018/12/30/salim-who-defused-thousands-ieds-says-ignored-after-losing-limbs

“Some individuals including from Germany and London telephoned me and provided me with cash assistance,” he said.

An individual, who lives abroad and wished not to be named, told Pajhwok Afghan News: “Hearing about Saleem saddened me and I decided to help him in future.”

He hailed Pajhwok Afghan News for highlighting the circumstances of the war victims and raising the voice of poor people in the country.

Ghazni Governor Waheedullah Kalimzai also hailed the news agency’s work towards ‘making poor people’s voices heard’.

Like Saleem there are hundreds of former security forces personnel who have lost limbs to improvised explosive devices, a weapon of Taliban’s choice, but they are rarely assisted.

