After tension with India, PIA shifts flight route over China

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Following rising tensions with India, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has adjusted its flight strategy.

According to the report, the Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flight route was altered, avoiding Indian airspace and using Chinese airspace instead.

Flight PK-898, commanded by Captain Rao Taimoor, departed from Lahore for Kuala Lumpur via Chinese airspace.

The new route caused the flight duration to increase by approximately three and a half hours.

Originally planned for 5 hours and 14 minutes, the flight now took around 8 hours and 45 minutes due to the detour.