After two-year hiatus, Northern Irish government could return in days

BELFAST (Reuters): Northern Irish and British politicians voiced optimism on Tuesday that the regional power-sharing government could be restored quickly following a breakthrough overnight, ending a near two-year crisis that threatened a key part of the 1998 peace deal.

After months of negotiations, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said the party had endorsed proposals agreed with London on post-Brexit trade rules to end its boycott of the government which it quit in February 2022.

The DUP, the region’s largest pro-British party, had argued that London’s Brexit deal with the European Union undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom by demanding checks on some goods coming from Britain.

But London’s offer to cement Northern Ireland’s position in the UK in law, plus a 3.3 billion pound ($4.2 billion) financial package, looked set to win over the DUP.

All sides want to move quickly before critics unpick the proposals and imperil the restoration of regional government, a key part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement to end decades of sectarian violence.

Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC Radio Ulster the government could be restored within days “if the (UK) government moves with the speed that I believe they can”.

He said the legislation would have two elements; one designed to affirm Northern Ireland’s place within the UK and the other amending the UK Internal Market Act to “protect the region’s ability to trade with the rest of the UK”.

“Have we achieved everything that we wanted to achieve?” he asked. “No, we haven’t. I will be honest with people about what we’ve been able to deliver.”

Chris Heaton-Harris, Britain’s Northern Ireland minister, said he looked forward to “the restoration of the institutions of (the Northern Ireland Assembly) Stormont as soon as possible”.

He declined to offer any detail on the deal. If finalised in Northern Irish party talks later on Tuesday, the proposals will be published on Wednesday.

The three other parties set to form a new executive – Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the Ulster Unionist Party – broadly welcomed the developments and said they were ready to go back into government.