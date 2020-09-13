Aggressive and violent’ protesters are arrested in Melbourne

Monitoring Desk

MELBOURNE: A violent clash between anti-lockdown demonstrators and police has culminated in more than 70 arrests as hundreds stormed Melbourne’s CBD chanting ‘freedom’ in protest of Dan Andrews’ lockdown measures.

Up to 250 residents amassed at Queen Victoria Market on Sunday for a second day of riots as tensions escalate over the city’s tough stage four restrictions, which prohibit Melburnians from leaving home for non-essential reasons.

Protesters chanting ‘Freedom’ and ‘Power to the people’ were outnumbered by officers, with some demonstrators throwing fruit at police after raiding market stalls.

Victoria Police arrested 74 people and issued at least 176 infringement notices for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions.

A 44-year-old Burwood East man, believed to be a primary agitator for these protests, remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with incitement. His home will be subject to a search warrant.

Another person was arrested for assault police.

Police said many protestors were aggressive and threatened violence towards officers, however no members of the force were injured.

‘It was extremely disappointing to see people not just protesting, but putting the lives of other Victorians at risk despite all the warnings,’ a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

‘Our investigations into this protest will continue, and we expect to issue further fines once the identity of individuals has been confirmed.’

Victoria police warned that anyone caught breaching COVID-19 directives will be punished.

‘While it remains unlawful for Victorians to leave home to protest, you can expect that Victoria Police will hold people to account,’ he said.

‘We again urge people not to leave home to protest’

Footage of violent scuffles and officers on horseback moving through a group inside the market has been posted online.

‘There were a few tense moments when protesters started grabbing fruit and throwing it at police,’ photographer Erik Anderson said from the scene.

Protesters yelled ‘this is not a police state’ and ‘you’ve got to be on the right side of history’.

Huge crowds of protesters were filmed marching down empty streets in Melbourne, calling for Daniel Andrews to ease the city’s draconian lockdown restrictions.

One man was spotted kicking a police horse as officers attempted to calm crowds hurling abuse at them as they rode through the markets.

‘There were a few tense moments when protesters started grabbing fruit and throwing it at police,’ photographer Erik Anderson said from the scene +52

Footage of violent scuffles and officers on horseback moving through a group inside the market has been posted online +52

Melbourne remains in a Stage Four lockdown, meaning residents cannot leave their houses without a valid reason, and restrictions are in place to limit movement more than 5km from a person’s home.

The restrictions remain in place, and both a State of Emergency and State of Disaster, have been extended a further four weeks despite the embattled state only recording 41 new cases and seven deaths on Sunday.

The latest figures released on Sunday morning take the state’s death toll to 723 and the national count to 810 since the start of the pandemic in late January.

Leading up to the demonstration, organisers used encrypted phone apps to communicate, in an attempt to avoid police finding out the location of the planned rally, Herald Sun reported.

In messages sent to participants, organisers encouraged people to ‘be agile, like water’ and stick together throughout the course of the day.

‘Be ready to swarm the location to assemble. Once we have assembled, we are all safe,’ one of the organisers said

‘Conducting these protests is dependent on having sufficiently large numbers to outnumber any police presence at a location of assembly.

‘Best way to achieve this is to ensure you have talked to everyone you know that might be interested in attending, and attempt to just bring at least one other person with you.’

Tensions between police and protesters escalated 11.45am on Sunday when about 50 people were cornered by police on Peel Street.

Riot police had to separate the crowd and Peel Street remains blocked off to the public.

Pictures taken at the scene show officers shepherding protesters through the streets and arresting people who do not comply with orders.

One man wearing a red and black bandanna told police he had lost faith in authorities throughout the pandemic.

He told police he felt unsafe in their presence, and that contributed to his decision to attend the illegal protest.

‘Dude I’m scared. I don’t even know how I’m going to pay this fine,’ he said.

‘Heartless soulless people. We’ve all lost faith.’

The second protest for the weekend comes hours after a woman shared footage of police dragging her from her car.

Natalie Bonett, 29, said she was making her way through the COVID blockade in Wallan, 60km north of Melbourne, on Saturday when she was stopped by police.

Courtesy: (Dailymail)