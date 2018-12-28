AGO slaps travel ban on five members of football federation

KABUL (TOLONews): The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) announced that it has put travel ban on head of the Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, and four other members of the federation in connection with allegations of sexual abuse against women football players by members of the federation.

The AGO spokesman Jamshid Rasuli said on Friday that the decision has been made to further proceed the case against the football federation officials.

Rasuli said they have received information from people outside the country and that the information was needed for the investigation.

“So far, over 25 people have been investigated. The information which was necessary and needed for the investigations, was taken from the people who are outside the country. Some progress has been made in this regard,” said Rasuli.

According to Rasuli, the federation members who have been banned from traveling, include:

• Keramuddin Karim, head of Afghanistan Football Federation

• Nader Alemi, head of goalkeepers’ committee

• Sayed Ali Reza Aqazada, secretary general of the federation

• Abdul Saboor Walizada, head of provinces relations

• And Rustam, an employee of the federation

Six members of the federation were suspended by the federation back on December 9.

On December 2, the Attorney General’s Office said a thorough investigation will be run into the claims.

In a new report, the Guardian has listed a number of new sexual and physical allegations against women football players by Karim.

The report has quoted three incumbent Afghan women players who have talked on condition of anonymity due to security problems.

Quoted by the Guardian, one of the players has said that she was sexually abused and was threatened to death if she talks to her family or media about the issue.

The two other players also have claimed that they have been sexually and physically assaulted by Karim and that he has threatened them to remain silent.

Reacting to the new reports, Rasuli said they will include the issues in their investigation.

“The new issues that our colleagues have not investigated will and should be added to the probe plan,” said Rasuli.

The human rights organizations said the allegations of the women football players require a thorough investigation.

“If Keramuddin Karim has committed these crimes, we urge the legal and judicial departments to punish him. The girls’ reputations should be rehabilitated and they should be subject to compensation,” said Lal Gul Lal, head of Afghanistan Human Rights Organization.

“Anyone in any position who damages the national honor should be investigated,” said Musa Fariwar, a legal expert.

The head of Afghanistan Football Federation did not comment on the recent allegations reported by Guardian, but before this, he had rejected sexual and physical abuse of women players.

Last month, a number of former members of the women’s football team have claimed that some officials from the technical cadre of Afghanistan Football Federation have abused the members of the team sexually and physically.

After the allegations made over sexual and physical assault on women players at AFF, Khalida Popal, a former player at the Afghanistan National Women’s Football Team who lives outside the country accused the leadership of the AFF over sexual and physical abuse of female players.

Popal said the sexual and physical abuse took place at the Afghanistan Football Federation headquarters and at a training camp in Jordan in 2016.

According to reports, FIFA has also started investigation about the allegations made against AFF officials.