AGP informs IHC: No positive output on missing journalist

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Registrar Office to share the cases list pertaining to missing persons with the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case pertaining missing journalist and blogger Muddasir Naro, gave three weeks time for a comprehensive probe into the disappearance of citizens.

At the outset of hearing, the AGP adopted the stance that no positive output had been received about the missing journalist despite all-out efforts. The victim family had also met the prime minister, he added.

He said a number of people had gone missing during the last decade. Many people left the country on their own. Likewise, many people were kept in camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and their families used to meet them, he added.

He said no government had supported enforced disappearances.

The chief justice said only the Federal Governm-ent could probe the matter and the court would give it more time in that regard.

The case was then adjourned for three weeks.

IHC seeks assistance from AGP in housing societies case: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan in a case pertaining use of government institutions’ names for housing societies.

The court remarked that director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others officers used to manage the affairs of housing society. It was clear conflict of interests and how it could be discouraged, the court asked.

The court said that only names changing of the housing societies was not the solution of problem, adding that government officers were supposed to serve the public only.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the above case. He remarked that how the portfolios could be used for a private business.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed adopted the stance that in his opinion no housing society should be developed by government institutions. The court said that the institutions like FIA and IB should serve the people only instead involving themselves in real estate business.

The court noted that FIA registered a case against a contractor after it had a conflict with him.

The AGP said he would submit the written comments regarding the subject on directives of the bench.

The chief justice observed that the top court had ordered FIA to conduct investigation against housing societies but the this institution had its own scheme.

The chief justice remar-ked that the law was clear and there were also rules of business. The court instru-cted the AGP to assist the bench and adjourned furth-er hearing for four weeks.