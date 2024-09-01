Agricultural Development Fund offers Islamic financial products of Mudarabah and Musharakah

KABUL (Ariana News): The Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock on Sunday introduced two new Islamic financial products, namely Mudarabah and Musharakah, with an aim to develop the agriculture and livestock sector.

Officials of the ministry said that farmers, livestock owners and businessmen can invest in the agriculture and farming sectors using the new products.

“Mudarabah is a valid and permissible contract according to Sharia, such that one party owns the capital and the other party works with that capital, and they share the profit, but if there is a loss, it will affect the investor on the condition that the loss is reasonable and is not due to negligence and lack of information about Mudarabah,” said Abdul Ghafoor Ghafari, the head of ADF.

Officials of the ministry reported that last year, more than 1.3 billion afghanis was distributed to farmers and livestock owners from the Agricultural Development Fund, and this year, more than 2 billion afghanis is expected to be used from this fund to finance and help farmers and livestock owners.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Sadri Azam Osmani highlighted efforts to standardize the agriculture and livestock sector in Afghanistan, and called on the private sector and international organizations to cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture in this regard.

An estimated 80 percent of the Afghan population work in the fields of agriculture and farming.