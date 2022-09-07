Agriculture in Sindh completely destroyed

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD:Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the entire country was in a state of emergency particularly Sindh was badly affected where 601 people had been died due to rain/floods while in Larkana Division 195 deaths, in Hyderabad Division 137, in Shaheed Benazirabad Division 95 in Karachi Division 62and in Mirpurkhas Division 18 people had been died.

He was holding a press conference at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Sindh Miniter said that millions of people had been affected by this natural calamity and they were looking to the government and philanthropists for help.

Giving the statistics of the losses, he said that 11558 people had been injured and 47072 cattle had been killed in Sindh, while 1195123 houses partially and 582618 houses completely had been destroyed and a total of 1687659 houses, 241 taluks and 1104 union councils had been affected while the standing crops on 44,28,421 acres of land had also been destroyed.

He said that agriculture in Sindh had been completely destroyed and there was so much water in the land that the Rabi crop might not be cultivated. He said the cotton crop had been completely destroyed while the vegetables had also been destroyed due to which inflation had increased. He said that there was a high flood in Kotri barrage and 640127 cusecs of water was inflow from there while the water level in Manchhar lake was earlier 123.5 RL which was now at 122.3 RL.

He said that there had been some improvement in Manchhar Lake, but continuous flow of water was coming in it as well which had not reduced yet adding that another new spell of rain had been forcasted. He said that there was water in Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Naushehroferoz, Matiari and Saeedabad, while some water would be receded from Saeedabad after 4 days. He said that currently 30 Union Councils of Hyderabad Taluk Rural were under water but due to timely measures, the water had been drained and the process of return of the people of these villages had started.

To a question, he said that neither the Chief Minister of Sindh nor any MPA would decide to give cut on Manchhar and canals but it would be decided by the irrigation experts. He said that due to accumulation of rainwater, dengue was spreading very fast and added that fumigation was being done in all the union councils. He said that the people of cities like Hyderabad and Karachi should take precautionary measures to keep themselves away from the dengue.

He said that the expected help from the federal government had not received while federal government had given twenty-five thousand rupees to affected people under the Benazir Income Support Programme. He said that they were in a war situation but someone could be so insensitive that he was holding public meetings even in these conditions when the entire nation was dealing with natural calamity but he was fighting against the nation and the institutions. He said Imran Khan liked those people who kept silent on Farah Gogi’s corruption adding that he was not only failed politician but not a good person as well. He said that defense day was being celebrated yesterday and he was campaigning against institutions through social media which reflects his mind.

