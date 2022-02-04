Agriculture research and food security

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam has informed the nation that the use of latest technology in agriculture research is imperative to achieve self-sufficiency in food services. The Federal Minister shared his thoughts during a visit to Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Tarnab, Peshawar for briefing on the Prime Minister’s National Agriculture Emergency Program and progress on the current Agriculture Transformation Plan in the country. The Minister was of the view that Pakistan had the potential to achieve new heights of economic development and achieve self-sufficiency in food by using latest technological innovations and mechanization in agriculture and livestock sectors to earn maximum capital.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and farming was the backbone of the country’s economy in the past, however, lack of government’s interests and meager investment in the agriculture sector made the country a food deficient nation. The Federal Minister for Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam is a seasoned Politician, landowner, and farmer. The learned Minister has rightly diagnosed the problem and invented the recipes to achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural products and livestock sectors. Although the recipes and statistics he usually tells the academia and intellectuals during interaction sessions across the country are internationally recognized, their sincere implementation has been our national dilemma during the past. Our professionals lack expertise in technology as well as quality of researchers/ technologists. Our national working traditions and ministerial culture had turned the Scientists into Bureaucrats who are well-versed with bureaucratic norms and formalities instead of invention of new tools and formulas.

The Federal Minister stressed that Universities and colleges produce quality scientists and new researchers in the agricultural sector, because our scientists and PhD scholars of agriculture universities will lead the nation to this destination. In fact, Pakistan has no scarcity of talented people in the country, however the bureaucratic system has always obstructed the work of nation builders. It is suggestable that the government must prepare a lot of young and energetic Scientists and researchers wholly dedicated to research work only, so the dream of self-sufficiency can be visualized in the days to come.