Speaking at an agriculture research and extension event under the auspices of Basmati Rice Heritage Foundation, Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam urged the private sector to extend their cooperation to the government for the provision of high yield variety of seeds and other inputs to farmers at affordable price. He emphasised utilisation of human resource, capital and quality equipment for boosting productivity of agriculture sector, ignoring the bare fact that climate change impact now poses bigger threat to the yield of standing crops. The minister spoke, briefly, in general terms on the factor responsible for low productivity of agriculture sector, which he described being the major challenge.

On the contrary, Director Rice Platform Eyn Ellis was more specific in his presentation on the challenges of agriculture in Pakistan by highlighting quality and cost of agriculture inputs and cropping pattern to be adopted in view of Climate Change, on the global index of which the country has now been placed at the 5th spot of most vulnerable natons. Mr. Ellis iterated the methods, how one million small-scale farmers will adopt climate smart practices across, the globe by year 2023. It was a sort of wake up call to the government to put in place a plan, buttressed by short term strategies, for breeding high yield and climate change resistant seeds by streamlining and upgrading research activities in public and private sectors, in addition to imparting informal education to farmers enabling them to optimally use contemporary technologies.

On the one hand, the world in changing into a global food basket to ensure food security by accommodating novel agricultural practices like altering cropping pattern and breeding crop varieties fit to withstand environmental fluctuations. On the other hand, Pakistan has stayed with its old rusted and traditional agricultural methods. No leader, except Geneal Ayub Khan has ever attempted to address the issue of food security by implementing long term agricultural policies that could designate Pakistan an agricultural country in its true spirit. President Ayub Khan was the only leader, who opened the gates for “Green Revolution” in 1960s. Unfortunately, after him, the feudal and mercantile elite that ruled Pakistan were either disinterested, or rather deliberately ignored the need for serious research and innovation in the field of agriculture because they were pro-cartelism in food commodities. Consequently, Pakistan is now importing sugar, and wheat. Sugarcane growers are compelled to reduce acreage under this crop, which will make even import of sugarcane from the tropical countries like Sri Lanka to keep production activities going in 70 sugar mills of the country.

Private sector has certainly role in agriculture research, which it can perform with giving employment opportunities to young scientists of Plant Breeding and Genetics, who are moving out of the country. However, government institutes of agriculture research also need expansion and upgradation to prevent braindrain.

Agriculture sector is in the state of perpetual crisis due water scarcity, high cost of inputs and bank credit, and negative return ratio as government does not approve minimum support price which could ensure margin of profit after payment of labour input cost. Although the output of cotton registered a steep fall and recurring locust attacks destroyed great chunk of standing crops, yet agriculture sector posted a significant growth of 2.67 percent in the outgone fiscal year as compared with 0.58 growth recorded in preceding financial years since 2008. It is blessing in disguise that it escaped the impact of coronavirus pandemic, which caused negative growth in manufacturing, transport, communication and services sector. The unexpected output of agriculture sector has once again established the agrarian nature of the economy. Agriculture is still main engine of economic growth. That is why Chairman Rice Exporter Association, Shahjehan Malik has requested for zero-rated tax facility to boost export of this commodity to $5 billion by 2025. If the same facility was granted to four export industries then it can also be given to rice exporters.