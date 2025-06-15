Ahad Cheema lauds Pak-WB collaboration in strengthening economy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, has applauded the strengthened collaboration between Pakistan and the World Bank Group in strengthening the economy.

He was interacting with World Bank leadership during his official visit to the United States.

While meeting, Managing Director Operations Ms. Anna Bjerde, and South Asia Regional Vice President of the World Bank Martin Raiser, Ahad Cheema said this enhanced engagement has culminated in the development of the new Country Partnership Framework 2026-2035.

He said it is a transformative ten-year strategy backed by an unprecedented 40 billion dollar commitment from the World Bank.

The Minister expressed deep appreciation for the World Bank’s historical support, particularly during critical challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating 2022 floods.

He said as our largest development partner, the World Bank has played an indispensable role in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress and improving the lives of our citizens.

With regard to Country Partnership Framework, which has been successfully launched, Ahad Cheema emphasized the government’s complete focus on finalizing a comprehensive implementation framework in collaboration with the World Bank to ensure the strategy delivers its full potential.

The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the World Bank country team to achieve the Country Partnership Framework ambitious development objectives and transformational impacts.

On the occasion, the World Bank leadership assured their full support for the effective implementation of the Country Partnership Framework, underscoring the institution’s continued commitment to Pakistan’s sustainable economic development.